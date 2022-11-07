Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning.

Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School.

Zito said that that all outdoor recess and physical education activities for the day were canceled.

He sent a message to parents and guardians to alert them.

“Please be advised that the suspect from last week’s incident on Mountain View Drive was spotted [Monday] morning in the parking lot at Stevens School,” Zito said. “[Rocky Hill police] engaged the suspect; however, he was able to flee the area in his car and the police lost contact with the suspect as he headed south on I-91.”

Zito said no one was injured during the encounter in the school parking lot and all students and staff were safe.

The previous incident happened on Mountain View Drive near Rocky Hill High School.

Two secondary school students reported it.

Police determined that the vehicle the suspect was in had been reported stolen back in August. It was a dark-colored four-door car. Its license plate was BB-11505.

Zito asked the school community to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to Rocky Hill police at 860-258-7640.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.