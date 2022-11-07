Waterbury police search for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that left a man dead over the weekend.

Authorities said it happened around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 638 East Main Street.

The driver struck a pedestrian then fled the scene, said police.

Police said the victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Jose Dehoyos Medina, 78, of Waterbury.

Waterbury police shared a photo of the involved vehicle, which they described as a dark colored SUV with damage to the front end. Police said it’s possibly a RAV4.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver involved is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

