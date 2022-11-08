14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford.

According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street.

Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the six apartments on that floor were occupied by residents.

Fire officials say the building was found uninhabitable due to the amount of damage to the building.

In total, fourteen adults and one child were displaced.

The Red Cross and the Special Services Unit are working with those impacted.

No one was injured in this fire.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.