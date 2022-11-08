Blumenthal, Levy headline race for CT’s Senate seat

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut voters will pick who will represent them in Washington on Tuesday.

The race for one of Connecticut’s U.S. Senate seats is between Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy.

The two candidates couldn’t be more different. The fact that they live in Greenwich may be the only thing they have in common.

As more and more voters line up at the polls, they said how Blumenthal and Levy plan to tackle the economy is critical.

In the candidates’ lone debate on Channel 3, Levy graded the economy as an “F” in the wake of inflation and the rising cost of living.

Blumenthal said he is hopeful the economy could get stronger again under his leadership.

They both shared their ideas on how to make things affordable for voters once again.

“First thing I would do is stop the spending,” Levy said.

“Cut the federal gas tax on energy products on gasoline. and in addition, provide more of the kind of strategic petroleum reserve that is necessary,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal has held the seat since 2011.

Levy received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

