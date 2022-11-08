Contests
Brush fire closes road in Middlefield

Generic photo of flames.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield.

Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd.

There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

