Connecticut voters to make decision in governor’s race

Incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Rob Hotaling.

In some ways, the race is a rematch.

In 2018, Lamont ran against Stefanowski and won with 49 percent of the vote compared to Stefanowskit’s 46 percent.

Things are a lot different now. The state endured a pandemic that affected pretty much every facet of how people live their lives and refocused a lot of voters’ priorities.

The big issue for a lot of voters now is the economy, a topic which came up in a debate last week.

Stefanowski said he wants to use half of the state’s $6 billion surplus to help taxpayers who have been struggling with higher prices.

Hotaling agrees with Lamont’s position to keep that money as a rainy-day fund and avoid spending it, which would raising taxes down the road.

On crime, Lamont called out Stefanowski for not supporting a ban on assault-style weapons and ghost guns.

Stefanowski attacked Lamont’s police reform bill, which he implied was hostile to law enforcement.

“I think it’s overreaching when you are down hundreds of cops and cops are now being shot at,” Stefanowski said.

“For someone who has gone through that harrowing experience where someone has their hand on the holster and is shouting at you, it’s scary,” Hotaling said.

“The assault-style weapons should not be grandfathered in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “I think they are killers. We found out they are cop killers. And you’re not serious about crime if you leave them on the street.”

Earlier in the year, Stefanowski lost a bid to keep Hotaling off the ballot.

Lamont will appear on the Democratic line, the Working Families party line and the “Griebel Frank for CT” line on the ballot.

Stefanowski will appear on the Republican line

Hotaling on the independent line.

