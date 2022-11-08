Connecticut’s congressional seats are all up for grabs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All five of Connecticut’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The candidates from the major parties spoke with Channel 3 on CT ‘22.

1st Congressional District

The incumbent is Democrat Rep. John Larson.

Rep. John Larson talks about his run for re-election in CT's 1st District.

The challenger is Republican Larry Lazor.

Dr. Larry Lazor is a Republican candidate running for Congress in Connecticut's 1st District.

2nd Congressional District

The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Joe Courtney.

Representative Joe Courtney talks about his bid for re-election in the 2nd District Congressional race.

The challenger is Republican Mike France.

Republican candidate Mike France talks about his run for the 2nd Congressional District.

3rd Congressional District

The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Rosa Delauro.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is the incumbent in the race for CT's 3rd District.

The challenger is Republican Lesley DeNardis.

Republican Lesley DeNardis talks about her run for the 3rd District Congressional seat, which is held by Rosa DeLauro.

4th Congressional District

The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Jim Himes.

Rep. Jim Himes is the incumbent in CT's 4th District race.

The challenger is Republican Jayme Stevenson.

Republican Jayme Stevenson is running against incumbent Rep. Jim Himes in Connecticut's 4th District.

5th Congressional District.

The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes talks about her run for re-election in Connecticut's 5th District.

The challenger is Republican George Logan.

Republican George Logan is hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in Connecticut's 5th District.

