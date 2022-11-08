Connecticut’s congressional seats are all up for grabs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All five of Connecticut’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The candidates from the major parties spoke with Channel 3 on CT ‘22.
1st Congressional District
The incumbent is Democrat Rep. John Larson.
The challenger is Republican Larry Lazor.
2nd Congressional District
The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Joe Courtney.
The challenger is Republican Mike France.
3rd Congressional District
The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Rosa Delauro.
The challenger is Republican Lesley DeNardis.
4th Congressional District
The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Jim Himes.
The challenger is Republican Jayme Stevenson.
5th Congressional District.
The incumbent is Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes.
The challenger is Republican George Logan.
