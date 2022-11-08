Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay punitive damages in Sandy Hook defamation trial

(WFSB) - A judge is now figuring out exactly how much more Infowars host Alex Jones must pay a group of Sandy Hook victims’ families, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the school that day.

Jones was already ordered by a jury to award $965 million in compensatory damages.

That jury also said he must pay the families’ attorneys’ fees and costs, which have been figured to be nearly $322 million and $1.5 million.

The judge has the final say on these two numbers, as well as whatever amount she decides under the state’s unfair trade practices act, which doesn’t have a limit.

“So what am I hanging my hat on, besides your argument?” said Judge Barbara Bellis, Waterbury Superior Court.

Bellis tried to get as much guidance as she could, having to decide how much jones will have to pay in punitive damages to Sandy Hook victims’ families.

In Connecticut there are two kinds of punitive damages, common law, which typically is attorney’s fees and costs.

Also, violations to the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, or CUTPA.

“He goes after the court, he goes after the lawyers, he calls the jury rigged. Why does he do that?” said Chris Mattei, Plaintiffs’ Attorney.

Court documents show the families’ attorneys suggest Jones pay up a staggering $2.75 trillion under CUTPA.

In Monday’s hearing, Mattei said not only has Jones been intentional and malicious, he clearly has been trying to profit, up to the day the verdict in this trial was read.

“He thinks it’s more profitable for him to do that, than to give it up. It’s more profitable to keep his audience on the hook, deceived, believing him, than it is to give it up,” Mattei said.

Jones’ Attorney Norm Pattis said the nearly billion dollar award from last month is enough to do what he’s called an effort to silence jones.

“My view is, if a billion doesn’t do it, a trillion isn’t going to do it, three trillion isn’t going to do it,” Pattis said.

He also argued Jones had his hands tied, not being able to mention his company’s bankruptcy case and not being able to say he did not profit from Sandy Hook coverage.

Pattis also said there wasn’t enough evidence to show Jones intentionally motivated people to harass the families.

“Obviously a bankruptcy party isn’t going to be in a position to pay anywhere near the part of this. Anywhere near a significant part of this. We do think there is a hardship on the defendants as well,” said Pattis.

Judge bellis is expected to deliver her decision on punitive damages this week.

Pattis has filed for a new trial, calling the jury’s verdict “a result of passion and prejudice.”

A hearing on this motion is set for next month.

