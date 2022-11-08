Families file lawsuit against Wilcox Tech over teacher shortage

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Meriden student and her parents are suing H.C. Wilcox Technical High School after claiming the school has not provided her with a teacher since the start of the school year.

Now two families are speaking out. Those families and their attorneys held a press conference Monday evening, claiming the school system is not addressing their issues and now they plan to fight in court.

Last month the attorneys for the Zandri family sent a demand letter, urging for a geometry teacher to be put in place.

According to the letter, hundreds of students were being forced to sit in a room with a substitute teacher.

That sub does not teach math, so students have to do online work.

Kids like Angela Zandri were frustrated about the situation because it was hurting her grades. So she wanted the school to hire an actual math teacher.

We learned school officials last month were trying to hire a math teacher, but they were waiting for the person to accept the offer.

The attorneys claim that teacher was not hired and instead the school gave the client a teacher, but left another class without one.

I want to make sure that people understand. It’s not just these two families. It’s a class of 20 across four to five periods. Across multiple days. And now other classes. This is a lot of students impacted. And they bring it back on the students not being able to perform. And it’s because they don’t have the instruction they need,” said Jason Zandri, father of 11th grader.

On top of a teacher, the families also want their grades to be addressed and money for the damages caused.

Eyewitness News reached out to the CT Technical Education and Career System and tonight in a statement they said: “This lawsuit is misguided and we plan to defend against this case.”

