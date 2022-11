NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St.

The building was described as a three-story wood frame home.

There’s no word on the severity of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

