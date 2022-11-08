Contests
Man killed in Brooklyn two-vehicle crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

State police identified the victim as Andrew Shane Baker of Dayville.

Baker had a passenger in his vehicle who suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

Troopers said Baker’s vehicle had been heading eastbound on Route 6 in Killingly.

They said the second driver was traveling westbound on Route 6 and crossed over the double yellow line into the eastbound lane. The second driver’s vehicle then struck Baker’s in a head on collision on Providence Road in Brooklyn just before 5 p.m. Baker suffered fatal injuries.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about it was asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

