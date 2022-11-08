Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre

ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street.

Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand.

Police said that he demanded the employee to open the register.

Rowland took the cash in the register and a tip jar on the counter before fleeing.

Enfield police determined that there were no reported injuries and no patrons in the store at the time.

Police conducted an investigation of the area with a Connecticut State Police department canine.

They located a sweatshirt that matched Rowland’s description in the area.

Police received a phone call that night from Cinemark Movie Theatre on 90 Elm street of possible narcotics found in the restroom.

Someone was in the bathroom for an extended period of time, according to the call.

Police said Rowland was arrested in possession of a crackpipe, a butterfly knife, and suspected heroin/fentanyl.

He was taken into custody and charged.

Rowland is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday.

