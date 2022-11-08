Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3.

Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford.

Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there was a steady stream of voters. It’s expected to remain that way until they close at 8 p.m.

Registered voters who are in line at 8 p.m. will be able to vote and should stay in line, Kohler said. Voters can locate their polling places at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

Other helpful links voters should be aware of for Election Day can be found here.

The Office of the Secretary of the State and the State Election Enforcement Commission jointly run an Election Day hotline. If voters encounter any problems at the polling place, they can contact the hotline at 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or email elections@ct.gov.

