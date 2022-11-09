Avelo flights cancelled for Hurricane Nicole

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando.

Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled.

This included four flights between New Haven and Orlando and two between New Haven and West Palm Beach.

Avelo said they are working to accommodate customers on alternative flights.

The airline said that customers booked on a cancelled flight can request a full refund.

Avelo detailed important information for flights between Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Avelo customers can change their flights to an alternative date at no difference in airfare between November 7 and November 19, 2022.

This information is applied to customers traveling to/from the Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale airports.

For any questions, or to change your flight contact Avelo at (346) 616-9500.

