Box truck collision causes backup on I-84

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A box truck crash is causing traffic headaches Wednesday morning in Waterbury.

Around 8:30 A.M., CT DOT reported a crash between exits 21 and 22.

The left lane and center lanes are closed at this time.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

