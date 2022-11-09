Box truck collision causes backup on I-84

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A box truck crash is causing traffic headaches Wednesday morning in Waterbury.

Around 8:30 A.M., CT DOT reported a crash between exits 21 and 22.

The left lane and center lanes are closed at this time.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.