Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month.

The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies.

Cross and Barbera were charged after an indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Hartford.

Officials said the FBI and Connecticut State Police investigated more than 30 robberies at convenience stores, markets and liquor stores that happened between September 5 and October 13.

The robberies happened in Bristol, Darien, Franklin, Groton City, Ledyard, Naugatuck, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Norwalk, Norwich, Orange, Plymouth, Southington, Stonington, Stratford, Seymour, Waterbury, Waterford, Watertown, West Haven, Wethersfield, and Wolcott.

“Several of the robberies occurred on the same day, often minutes apart,” said the United States Attorney’s office.

Surveillance videos show Cross rob the stores after brandishing a knife or gun, officials said.

According to the indictment, Cross and Barbera would go to the stores together. Barbera would enter the store to find out how many employees and customers were inside.

“Cross would then enter the store, display a knife or firearm while threatening employees, and steal cash and other items,” officials said.

Investigators searched the suspect’s residence on October 14.

Officials said they found clothing that matched what was worn by the suspect in the robberies.

They also found 54 bags of suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, and narcotics paraphernalia, said officials.

After searching the suspects’ vehicle, they found 120 bags of suspected heroin, about 14 grams of crack, and a knit hat that matched one worn by the suspect, said officials.

Cross was arrested on October 14 on state charges. He is still detained.

“Barbera was arrested on October 28 on a federal criminal complaint and is currently released on a $10,000 bond,” the United States Attorney said.

“The indictment charges Cross and Barbera with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. Cross is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (”crack”) and heroin, an offense that also carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years,” said federal officials.

An investigation is ongoing by several police departments.

