Criminal investigation forces Naugatuck High School into lockdown

Naugatuck High School was put into lockdown Wednesday for a police investigation.
Naugatuck High School was put into lockdown Wednesday for a police investigation.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck High School is in a lockdown Wednesday afternoon for a criminal investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the students.

Naugatuck police are asking people to avoid the area.

Channel 3 has a crew one the scene.

Students are currently being dismissed by classroom.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

