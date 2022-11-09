Criminal investigation forces Naugatuck High School into lockdown

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck High School is in a lockdown Wednesday afternoon for a criminal investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the students.

Naugatuck police are asking people to avoid the area.

Students are currently being dismissed by classroom.

