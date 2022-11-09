Criminal investigation forces Naugatuck High School into lockdown
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck High School is in a lockdown Wednesday afternoon for a criminal investigation.
Police said there is no threat to the students.
Naugatuck police are asking people to avoid the area.

Students are currently being dismissed by classroom.
