Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor.

EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking the general public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An F-35 aircraft.
F-35 pilot to conduct flyover in East Hartford
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Box truck collision causes backup on I-84
Lamont, Stefanowski, Hotaling results - WFSB
Lamont declares victory, Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast