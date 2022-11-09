Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor.

EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking the general public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

