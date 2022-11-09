Contests
F-35 pilot to conduct flyover in East Hartford

An F-35 aircraft.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft is scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover is set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.

“The flight will come from the south heading north over Cabela’s,” Walsh said. “Congratulations Pratt for this technological marvel!”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

