Man attempts to steal car in Wallingford, flees when he finds baby inside

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said they responded to an attempted theft of a vehicle at a Citgo in Wallingford.

At 7:20 a.m., Wallingford police said they received a call for an attempted vehicle theft in the area of 810 South Colony Rd.

The call said an unidentified suspect allegedly attempted to steal a car in the lot only to realize a baby was inside the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in another vehicle.

The victim was uncooperative, fled the scene, and remained unidentified.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Wallingford police said there were no additional details available at this time.

