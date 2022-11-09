Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.
The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue.
Police said the man broke into what was a locked cabinet.
He fled the store after taking more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. There’s no word on what kind of items were taken.
If anyone knows who he is, they can contact North Haven police at 203-239-5321.
