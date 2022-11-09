Contests
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

New Haven police released photos of the suspect.
New Haven police released photos of the suspect.(New Haven Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who was unresponsive.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police identified the victim as Mark Pappacoda.

Authorities said the suspect tried to rob Pappacoda before shooting him. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

New Haven police released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

