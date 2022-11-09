VIDEO: I-Team monitoring any voting problems

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Secretary of the State called this election day, an excitingly quiet day.

When asked about any issues, he said there were only some minor issues with tabulators.

Specifically, there are about 2,500 of them across the state and every polling location has a backup.

Every year, just like this one, a tabulator breaks down and it takes a few minutes to get them back up and running. He said this did not affect any ballots.

Channel 3 witnessed some minor issues at a polling place in Vernon.

Officials say there was a brief delay at Skinner Road School. Voters believed a tabulator had run out of power and stopped voting because they were afraid their vote would not count.

The registrar tells us the tabulator never lost power, but a battery died which caused the screen to go out.

A similar issue happened in Norwalk around 7:00 am. It did not affect any ballots.

In Newington, those that normally voted at Ana Reynolds Elementary had to go to Newington High instead because of construction.

Back at the capitol, the Secretary of the State was asked to address concerns over security if it takes longer than usual to get returns in, which is not expected.

“I can state unequivocally that our election system has the greatest degree of integrity… integrity of the system,” says Mark Kohler.

As for the internet outage reported earlier, the secretary of the state’s office clarified the outage only affected the state’s website which went down for 20 minutes. It did not affect tabulators, which are never connected to the internet.

If you do see any problems at the polls, there is an Election Day hotline to report those problems.

