Thief evades police, hits vehicle after stealing chicken from local market

Mugshot picture of Peter A. Ezold.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say a Guilford man has been charged after evading police Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12 P.M. Tuesday afternoon, South Windsor police received a call for a larceny in progress at Stop and Shop on Ellington Rd.

A Connecticut state trooper who was in the parking lot immediately responded.

Loss prevention personnel within the supermarket observed Peter A. Ezold, 38-years-old of Guilford, allegedly stealing several hundred dollars worth of chicken.

The trooper attempted to pull Ezold’s vehicle over as he fled southbound on Buckland Rd.

Police say Ezold began to drive erratically, passing into the opposite lane of traffic, prompting the trooper to stop his apprehension attempts.

The suspect then allegedly struck another vehicle at the intersection of Buckland Road and Deming Street.

His vehicle became disabled after the collision and Ezold fled on foot.

Connecticut state police troopers took the suspect into custody a short time later.

Ezold was processed and released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, November 23rd at 9 A.M.

