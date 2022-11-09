Voters back amendment to allow early voting in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Early voting is one big step closer to happening in Connecticut.

Voters backed a constitutional amendment to allow early voting in the state.

This clears the way for the state legislature to decide how early voting will be rolled out.

Connecticut is only one of four states that did not have early voting on Election Day.

Roughly 60-percent of voters voted in support of allowing for early voting and about 40-percent voted against it.

Now the legislature will decide when and where early, in-person voting takes place.

They will also decide up to how many days before Election Day people will be able to cast their ballots.

Connecticut currently has absentee ballot early voting.

This amendment will allow for more flexibility with in-person, no excuse early voting.

Supporters say it will ensure that hardworking voters like firefighters and nurses who can’t always make it to the polls on Election Day have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

“Here in Connecticut we do have some challenges with our 169 towns and no county form of government but like many states around the country, we will likely use a vote center model where there is one location per area of population or in places that are open most days anyway like a city hall,” said Stephanie Thomas, Secretary Of The State Elect.

