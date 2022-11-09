Contests
Water main break impacts area of New Milford

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A water main break is impacting a section of New Milford Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Pete Bass said it is affecting the areas of Famja Lane, Old Ridge Road, and Revere Road.

It is expected to be repaired in four to 6 hours, Bass said.

The mayor said residents may experience discolored water.

“You may want to use stored water for drinking and cooking, and delay clothes washing until the water is clear,” said Bass. “Run your cold water faucet until the water appears clear, prior to resuming use for these purposes.”

