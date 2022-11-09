Contests
“You missed jury duty” Tolland Police warn of new phone scam

Generic police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - “I’m calling from the Tolland Police Department. You missed jury duty.” This is the type of call Tolland Police are warning residents about.

A new phone scam popped up in Tolland where the caller states they are from Tolland Police and claims the person on the other end has missed jury duty.

Police recommend not giving out personal information over the phone and suggest calling the police department with any questions.

