A day in the life of the U.S. Coast Guard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - In the air, the view along the Connecticut shoreline is stunning.

But for this Coast Guard crew and their MH-60T helicopter, when they are called, it is rarely picture perfect.

“We routinely will have to go out in heavy seas, low ceilings, low visibility, to go out and conduct rescues,” said Lt. Commander Sean Stadig, US Coast Guard. “We see different things every day, we fly through terrible weather, we fly on a gorgeous day like today.”

The US Coast Guard, sector Long Island, based out of New Haven, gave Channel 3 a chance to see what they do daily.

“Search and rescue is our bread and butter. That’s why I personally joined the Coast Guard, to save lives,” said Eva Van Camp, US Coast Guard.

Captain Eva Van Camp is the commanding officer at sector Long Island.

She is in charge of protecting and responding to incidents along the Connecticut and Long Island shorelines, from working in conjunction with Connecticut’s ferries, the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant, and of course, responding to boaters in distress.

“The Housatonic River is one of the busiest search and rescue rivers in the summer,” said Captain Camp.

But it is not just here along the Connecticut shoreline, a crew from Air Station Cape Cod recently returned from Florida, where it helped during hurricane Ian.

“Focused most of our efforts around Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel Island, Captiva Island and ultimately over 2 days, rescued 28 people, 7 dogs, and 5 cats,” Lt. Commander Stadig.

“I’d never seen anything like that before, so many people in need, so happy to see us,” said Jake Ayers, US Coast Guard.

They tell us it was one rescue right after another.

“Saw an elderly couple that couldn’t get out, underwater, rescue crews couldn’t get to her and her husband, so we just lowered a swimmer down, brought them back up in a basket. Just non stop all day, looking around, whatever the situation called for, we adapted to it,” said Ayers.

Whether on the water or up in the air, for the US Coast Guard, their motto, semper paratus, “always ready,” rings true.

“We practice all week, every week, and it’s really cool to see this applied and helping out people who are really in need,” said Ayers.

“The best thing about the Coast Guard is when people see you, usually it’s their worst day, but they’re the happiest when you get there,” said Lt. Commander Sean Stadig.

