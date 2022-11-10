Eating out could be a good option for families this Thanksgiving amid record inflation

(WFSB) - We’re only two weeks away from Thanksgiving.

Record inflation is leaving a fowl taste in people’s mouths.

Some families are thinking twice about how they want to enjoy their feast.

Some of you may cook at home with your loved ones.

But it may be cheaper to eat at a restaurant or get take-out.

It seems most people still want Thanksgiving at home.

They want that family, homey atmosphere. Put football on and just relax.

But take this into account: prices are up. Then there’s the prep the cleanup.

Heading to a restaurant seems like it could be a good option for some families.

A turkey that cost around $25 last year could now cost you $40.

“It’s more expensive than it was before. Definitely,” said Bob Conroy of New Britain.

If you want a big bird, its more than $50.

Before you know it, you’re spending hundreds on Thanksgiving. That’s way more than last year.

Turkeys are up 73-percent. Other Thanksgiving favorites are up 15-percent.

“I think we’ll definitely see a lot more people coming out than we have in the past,” said Chef Corey Wry.

Wry will be cooking Thanksgiving meals at The Hollow inside Manchester Country Club.

The restaurant is open to the public on Thanksgiving Day.

With prices at the grocery store shooting up, Wry said it’s a good option, plus no cooking or cleanup like at home.

“People like to gather at home but you can gather the family out,” said Wry.

Eyewitness News ran into Jean in Rocky Hill.

She’s ordering her turkey today.

Jean is unhappy with high prices, but it’s not stopping her from having Thanksgiving at home.

“Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where you can just enjoy each other and have familiar food and surroundings and it’s not going to be familiar if you go to the restaurant no matter how good that restaurant is it’s not the same feel,” said Jean Miller-Smith of Rocky Hill.

“It’s a better deal going out to dinner it’s not family oriented,” said Bob.

Restaurants are expecting big crowds.

You can reach out to some of your favorites see if there’s any Thanksgiving Day deals.

