Finding the best deals for holiday shopping

(WFSB) - Channel 3 is spending the month of November finding ways to save you money.

Eyewitness News talked to finance expert Clark Howard about how to find the best deals on your holiday shopping.

The time to start shopping is now.

It’s that time of year to start thinking about holiday shopping.

But as you prepare your gift list of whose naughty or nice, you are also likely thinking about how to save money.

We sat down with personal finance expert Clark about how to ring in the holidays with some extra cash in your wallet.

He said this year there are some great deals out there.

“The bargains available this year on clothing, TVs, computers, electronics of all kind, kids toys, best deals, best deals ever!” said Clark.

Clark said last year many retailers had a lack of stock, and now retailers are overstocked and slashing prices.

“But the bargains available this year on what we wear and things we love to buy are the best - hands down I’ve ever seen, even in prior recessions. Because of the odd disruptions from the pandemic, all those supply chain problems, getting goods in the country they all seem to solve almost at the same moment, so now everybody’s got too much of everything and that’s why we’re going to see great deals particularly in November,” Clark said.

“That leads me to my next question because some people are of the argument that you wait, wait, wait and as it gets closer to the holiday, the prices drop, drop, drop, or you shop early and sounds like you say shop early,” said Eyewitness News.

“This year in particular, the patterns of the inventory make it much to your advantage to shop early. The owners and managers of the big retailers are in terror because they’ve got all this inventory that doesn’t get better with time, so they’ve really front-loaded sales and this year, oddly enough, even in October we had a wave of discounts continuing through November. And so the best deals will be way before Black Friday week is even upon us,” said Clark.

Clark said with bargains galore, the emphasis needs to be on coming up with a holiday spending budget and sticking to it.

“The problem is we can all go broke saving money at Christmastime. So you gotta have that firm total dollar amount and the list of the people that you’re buying for, and whether they’re naughty or nice, and how much you’re going to spend on each, and if you spend, you see something that’s like perfect for your sister, and so you buy it but it’s more money than you had expected to spend on your sister, you gotta be cruel. You gotta pull money away from somebody else that you would spend so that you stay within that budget,” said Clark.

You may see the Christmas trees already up in stores and think ooh too soon, but Clark said the early bird gets the best deals and extra money in your wallet is one of the best gifts of all.

