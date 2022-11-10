Contests
Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Willington

Generic image of fire engine.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews are operating at an early morning fire this morning in Willington.

Around 1:40 A.M., Willington fire responded to calls for a building fire at 88 River Rd.

The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter.

Officials say there are no further details available at this time.

Motorists should avoid the area as crews operate at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

