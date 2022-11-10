Fire crews respond to early morning fire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters are operating at a working fire this morning in the town of West Hartford.

Around 6 A.M., West Hartford fire received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave.

No other information was immediately available.

Our crews are responding to the scene to gather more information.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.