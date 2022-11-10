Contests
Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.(WAFF)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning.

Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street.

No other information was immediately available at this time.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

