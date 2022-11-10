Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning.
Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street.
No other information was immediately available at this time.
Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
