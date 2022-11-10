Light up Bristol blue

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol.

It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month anniversary.

The silent vigil will take place on Saturday in front of the police station at 5:30 p.m.

Make sure to bring blue light bulbs or blue glow sticks to remember the fallen heroes.

