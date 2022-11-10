Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Light up Bristol blue

(WFSB)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol.

It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month anniversary.

The silent vigil will take place on Saturday in front of the police station at 5:30 p.m.

Make sure to bring blue light bulbs or blue glow sticks to remember the fallen heroes.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks Nicole as the tropical storm tracks up the east...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for heavy rain & a gusty wind from the remnants of Nicole
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
George Logan
Republican George Logan concedes 5th District race to Rep. Jahana Hayes
Man dead after motorcycle collision.
Police: Oxford student dies in stolen motorcycle collision
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford