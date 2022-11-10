Light up Bristol blue
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol.
It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.
The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month anniversary.
The silent vigil will take place on Saturday in front of the police station at 5:30 p.m.
Make sure to bring blue light bulbs or blue glow sticks to remember the fallen heroes.
