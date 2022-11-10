Local artist says Etsy is a good way to get some extra cash

(WFSB) - If you haven’t discovered Etsy yet, just wait.

Etsy is a website where artists and crafters can sell what they create.

One Etsy artist from Unionville says it’s also a good way to pick up some extra cash.

Sarah May says selling her crafts on Etsy also helps her stay creative.

May also teaches during the day so she sticks to crafting at night.

May says her passion is printmaking for her shop Block 21 Prints.

She says she makes a few thousand of her hand printed sweatshirts, t-shirts, and stickers every year.

It’s estimated that nearly 37,000 jobs are created in Connecticut by Etsy makers. That means an economic output of about $130 million.

Etsy says it’s estimated Connecticut Etsy sellers contribute $34 million of income to the U.S. households.

