Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Part of Route 8 south closed in Beacon Falls after crash involving dump truck, tanker

State police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 24.
State police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 24.(Beacon Falls Hose Co. No. 1)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 south in Beacon Falls is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a dump truck and a tanker.

State police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 24.

They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Pictures shared by Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 show damage to the barrier.

There is no information on possible injuries.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hay spilled onto the I-91 south exit 30 ramp to I-84 in Hartford on Friday morning.
I-91 south on-ramp to I-84 east in Hartford closed due to crash, hay in the road
A traffic alert has been issued.
Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
22-year-old dies following rollover crash on Route 8 in Torrington
Newtown I-84E closed between exits 9-10
Newtown I-84E closed between exits 9-10