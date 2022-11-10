Part of Route 8 south closed in Beacon Falls after crash involving dump truck, tanker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 south in Beacon Falls is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a dump truck and a tanker.
State police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 24.
They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
Pictures shared by Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 show damage to the barrier.
There is no information on possible injuries.
