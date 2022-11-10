Part of Route 8 south closed in Beacon Falls after crash involving dump truck, tanker

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 south in Beacon Falls is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a dump truck and a tanker.

State police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 24.

They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

#CTTraffic RT 8 Southbound in the area of Exit 24, in Beacon Falls, is shut down for a collision involving a dump truck and a tanker truck. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 10, 2022

Pictures shared by Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 show damage to the barrier.

There is no information on possible injuries.

