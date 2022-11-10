Pepper spray incident leads to evacuation of high school in Bridgeport

BRIDBEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Pepper spray was accidentally discharged at a high school in Bridgeport on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department said it happened at Bassick High School and prompted its evacuation.

It received several calls about it.

“Preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated and numerous students effected by the substance,” said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, Bridgeport.

Bridgeport firefighters, police and ambulance crews responded.

No other details were released.

