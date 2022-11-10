Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Pepper spray incident leads to evacuation of high school in Bridgeport

WFSB File.
WFSB File.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDBEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Pepper spray was accidentally discharged at a high school in Bridgeport on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department said it happened at Bassick High School and prompted its evacuation.

It received several calls about it.

“Preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated and numerous students effected by the substance,” said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, Bridgeport.

Bridgeport firefighters, police and ambulance crews responded.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

George Logan
Republican candidate for CT’s 5th District schedules news conference after Democrats hang on to seat
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks Nicole as the tropical storm tracks up the east...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for heavy rain & a gusty wind heading into the weekend!
7-day for WFSB
FORECAST: Bright Thursday, Nicole to impact start of the weekend