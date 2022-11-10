Republican candidate for CT’s 5th District schedules news conference after Democrats hang on to seat

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - It was by the slimmest of margins, but Democrats managed to hang on to Connecticut’s 5th District Congressional seat.

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, scheduled a news conference for Thursday at 10 a.m. in New Britain.

He encouraged supporters and the media to attend the event at the Republican National Committee Community Center on West Main Street.

According to the Secretary of the State’s Office late Wednesday, Logan lost to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes by 1,842 votes. The tally exceeded the margin of victory that would necessitate a recount.

The results of the race had been in question for most of the day on Wednesday.

Information Logan’s campaign said it received earlier in the day from the Secretary of the State’s Office led it to release a statement in which it said it felt “confident” that Logan had won.

“We’re closely monitoring the vote count, but given the results reported by the Secretary of State, we’re confident that after all the votes are counted we believe George Logan will be the next Congressman from Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District,” said Liz Kurantowicz, senior advisor to George Logan for Congress.

By later in the day on Wednesday, however, the office released a different result.

Hayes then released a statement in which she declared victory.

“For four years, I have delivered for this community, and I was proud to run on my record of helping the people in every part of this district,” Hayes said. “This was a hard fought race that was unfortunately fueled by millions of dollars in outside spending. But ultimately, the people of this district are the ones to decide who their representative will be – not national Super PACs. The Fifth District is my home, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving you in the House of Representatives.”

