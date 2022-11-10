Contests
Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven boy

Ahmir Harris was last seen on Nov. 10, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven.

State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday.

Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a turquoise green outfit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-2864.

