Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven boy

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven.

State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday.

Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a turquoise green outfit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-2864.

