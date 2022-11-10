Southington 81st District race too close to call

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter.

The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes.

The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.

It is a great example of why every vote counts.

This is a seat that has been held by a republican for the last 6 years.

“We knew it was going to be close the whole time,” said Chris Poulos, (D) Candidate for State Rep in CT.

“I was personally surprised it was that close,” said Tony Morrison, (R) Candidate for State Rep in CT.

Republicans had won this race for three consecutive elections.

But it is a moderate democrat, Chris Poulos, who is up by 6 votes.

A recount will take place on Monday.

“There is a large unaffiliated population in town. They’ve tended in municipal elections to go with us, to go republican. Why they didn’t this time I don’t know,” said Morrison.

“I ran a campaign of hard work and common sense,” said Poulos.

There are plenty of other tight races around the state.

House District 134, which covers parts of Fairfield and Trumbull, has Republican candidate Meghan McCloat ahead of Democratic candidate Sarah Keitt by 27 votes.

House District 22, that covers Plainville and New Britain, has Republican Francis Cooley leading Democrat Rebecca Martinez by 53 votes.

When it comes to recounts, it has to happen within five business days of the election.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.