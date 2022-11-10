Travel impacts increase as Tropical Storm Nicole nears East Coast

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the Florida coast.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and large waves are expected for millions of people on the East Coast over coming days.

Although the storm will not have much in the way of tropical characteristics, it will have a lot of tropical moisture and Connecticut residents will have to keep a close eye on Nicole’s track.

Eyewitness News meteorologist Scot Haney says isolated power outages are possible as the storm travels through the area.

“While 1-2″ of rain could still fall, wind gusts could top 50mph – especially across coastal and southeastern parts of the state. This could lead to isolated power outages. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible”.

Flight delays are already beginning to increase as 18 flights were cancelled early Thursday morning, and that number is expected to increase.

If you are planning to fly in coming days, be sure to check in with your airline to confirm flight changes and cancellations.

The storm weary state of Florida experienced beach erosion and high winds over the past 24 hours.

Authorities in Florida are concerned local infrastructure may be weakened from earlier storms this summer.

“Structures including homes and bridges, that have already been compromised during Hurricane Ian may not be able to withstand Nicole”.

Forty-five of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency declaration in the Sunshine State.

This is only the third November hurricane to hit their shores since recordkeeping began in 1953.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.