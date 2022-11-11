Elementary school in West Hartford holds ceremony to honor veterans

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An elementary school in West Hartford took a different approach to Veterans Day.

Rather than a day off, the students invited a special group of veterans into their gymnasium for a special program to honor them.

The principal of Norfeldt Elementary School said not every district in Connecticut has class on Veterans Day but having the students in the building gives them the opportunity to learn a valuable lesson.

They know the facts of why it exists. A day honoring those who at one point or another gave up so much to answer the call.

Behind every fact, there’s feelings.

The facts these students are learning in books, this group of veterans has lived.

“It’s just an honor and privilege,” said Nick Battle, active-duty Air Force.

“They’ll learn to appreciate what the military has done and sacrificed for this country,” said Lillian Battle, retired Air Force.

The kids put a familiar face to the experience of military service.

They honored the group as veterans, but also as their parents and grandparents.

“I’m really proud. I’m very proud of my parents,” said Landon Battle, 2nd grader.

“It was one of the most fulfilling periods of my life,” said William Pickens, Army.

“It’s cool because I never really knew that he helped a lot of people like that,” said Hudson Alexander, 5th grader, William’s grandson.

“My grandson singing the national anthem, and the kids reciting the poem all together, it was a beautiful thing,” said Jack Kennedy, Army.

Happening in real time, the textbook details jump off the page and become a part of the living history to which we owe everything.

“Making that sacrifice to being able to give up your life to honor your country is just really amazing,” said Ian Kennedy, who sang the national anthem.

