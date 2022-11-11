Emergency crews preparing for possibility of flooding, power outages before storm arrives

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut shoreline is preparing to be hit by what’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Shelters are on standby, and furniture is being moved back indoors in Old Saybrook as they are getting ready for the heavy winds and rain.

People who have been to Old Saybrook know Great Hammock Road well.

It’s one area officials are warning to stay away from due to its history with flooding.

Emergency management crews are ready to go is power goes out and flooding takes over streets on Friday.

Old Saybrook Police Chief and President of the State Emergency Management Association Michael Spera said fall storms of this magnitude are a little unusual up this way, but preparation isn’t much different.

Spera said emergency management has a shelter on standby, just in case power is lost which would also mean residents have no water.

Spera said there are a few things people can do to stay safe. Clean out the leaves in your gutters and on storm drains to prevent flooding.

If you happen to be driving, “turn around don’t drown” if you turn on a street that you can’t see the road.

Always have a plan in place just in case something was to happen.

