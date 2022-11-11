Energy hacks to help lower your utility bill

(WFSB) - If you are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills you’re not alone.

Connecticut has some if the highest.

Eyewitness News found a few hacks to help save a little bit on energy bills.

Energy vampires are gadgets and appliances that use up energy even when they’re not turned on.

The tech website CNET says simply by unplugging these devices you can save as much as $25 every single year.

April Mealha has spent her entire career helping people save on their energy bills.

She’s a certified electrician and the general manger of Newington Electric.

“I have people that call up and say my electric bill is very high can you check and see what you think what is a high energy draw in my house,” said Mealha. “It happens all the time.”

One of Mealha’s biggest tips is to buy a programmable thermostat.

You can purchase one for less than a hundred bucks and according to Digital Trends they can cut your heating and cooling costs by 10-percent.

“If you program it when you’re not home and you’re wasting heat its gonna pump heat all day long when no one is home,” said Mealha.

Mealha also recommends replacing your incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs. It might sound obvious but according to a recent survey by the Energy Information Administration, only 47-percent of homeowners use LED bulbs.

Mealha said you can also save energy when you’re washing your dishes.

First and foremost, if you have a dishwasher, use it. You actually waste more energy when you wash dishes manually than you do by using the dishwasher.

Mealha said the big key is to make sure you turn off your dishwasher’s dryer setting. Doing that can save on your dishwasher’s energy output by more than 50-percent.

Many of us are also apparently wasting energy just about every single time we do our laundry. Mealha recommends washing your clothing using cool or cold water. That saves us cash because we don’t have to use our hot water heater.

The next time you toss your clothing in the dryer throw in a dry towel or two as well. energy provider NOPEC says doing that will help soak up extra moisture and significantly reduce your drying time.

