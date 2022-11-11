Contests
Family Friday: A holiday movie bonanza, kids fall fun fest & more

By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Fall fun is still in full swing, or you can catch a classic Christmas movie on the big screen. It’s all part of some great events on tap for Veterans Day Weekend.

Kids Fall Fun Fest

  • Saturday, November 12th
  • Blue Back Square
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm
  • Activities, games, arts & crafts and more!

Holiday Movie Bonanza 2022

  • November 11& 12, 18 & 19
  • Mansfield Drive-in Theatre & Marketplace
  • Gates: 6:45pm
  • 7:30pm movie times
  • Showing: Elf, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Festive hot cocoa bar available

Hartford Wolf Pack Hockey Game

  • Saturday, November 12th
  • XL Center – Hartford
  • 7:30pm
  • Hockey Fights Cancer Night

