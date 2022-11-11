Family Friday: A holiday movie bonanza, kids fall fun fest & more
(WFSB) - Fall fun is still in full swing, or you can catch a classic Christmas movie on the big screen. It’s all part of some great events on tap for Veterans Day Weekend.
- Saturday, November 12th
- Blue Back Square
- 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Activities, games, arts & crafts and more!
- November 11& 12, 18 & 19
- Mansfield Drive-in Theatre & Marketplace
- Gates: 6:45pm
- 7:30pm movie times
- Showing: Elf, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Festive hot cocoa bar available
Hartford Wolf Pack Hockey Game
- Saturday, November 12th
- XL Center – Hartford
- 7:30pm
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night
