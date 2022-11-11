Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning.

Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd.

The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter.

There is no other additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.