Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning.

Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd.

The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter.

There is no other additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Rt. 4 in Burlington closed due to 2-car collision
Veterans Day events - WFSB file
Veterans Day events scheduled to honor those who answered the call
Bristol homes lit up blue the evening on Nov. 10 in honor of two fallen officers.
Community goes blue in support of Bristol police
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole.
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole