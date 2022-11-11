Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning.
Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd.
The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter.
There is no other additional information available at this time.
