Former Yale coach sentenced for role in college admission scandal

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The former Yale women’s soccer coach is now sentenced for his role in the nationwide college admission scandal.

The former coach is now serving prison time.

Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, 54, was sentenced to five months in prison.

A judge also ordered Meredith to pay a $19,000 fine and forfeit more than $557,000.

Meredith plead guilty back in 2019 but he was just sentenced.

Federal officials say he conspired with Rick Singer to falsely designate the children of singer’s clients as soccer recruits in exchange for bribes.

Singer is considered the organizer of the massive scheme that involved celebrities Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and dozens of other people.

Singer is still waiting his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.