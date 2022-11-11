New Haven honors officer shot while responding to crash last month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight the New Haven officer who was shot in the ear and the shoulder last month was honored by his city.

The Board of Alders officially cited Officer Chad Curry and recognized his heroic actions.

“Officer Curry on behalf of the Board of Alders I want to congratulate and thank you for the job you are doing.”

Officer Curry, A 9 year New Haven Police Officer, received a standing ovation.

“I say it was frightening. It’s scary but the training kind of came into play, it kept me calm and I knew what to do,” said Curry.

Curry responded to a crash but police say 36 year old Jose Claudio fled the scene and then opened fire.

“It could have went the the worst way.You could imagine what the worst way is. I’m fortunate that it didn’t,” said Curry.

Dash cam video released by police shows that intense moment when the bullets flew towards him.

Curry says he’s felt the love from his community, a community that tonight thanks him for putting his life in harms way for the benefit of others.

For Chief Karl Jacobson, it was one of the worst calls he has gotten.

“I just immediately began to pray for Chads health. I went right to the hospital and there was Chad joking around, so it was good. But I heard him laughing and joking around so I knew he would be all right. It’s a long process. He has stiffness in his shoulder and he’s working his way back and we are just super proud of him,” said Chief Jacobson.

Curry says he can’t wait to head back to work, but Chief Jacobson says he still needs to rest.

When asked if this was the scariest moment on the job?

“Like the third scariest thing. I wont say what the second and first are,” Curry Joked.

The suspect is facing many charges including attempting to commit murder and gun charges.

He is being held on a 1.5 million dollar bond and has a court hearing on December 8th.

