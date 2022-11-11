Preparations continue in CT for the remnants of Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday.

Nicole's impact on Connecticut Technical Discussion: An alert for heavy rain & wind

Preparations have been underway in places such as Milford and New Haven.

While it was not expected to be the “storm of the century,” officials said it’s always better to be overly prepared than to be caught off guard, especially when it comes to an evolving forecast.

One of the top concerns for emergency crews around the state is flooding. Because of the time of year, leaves that have clogged storm drains is on people’s radar. Many cities said they have cleared what they could ahead of time to try and mitigate the possibility.

Another worry, according to shoreline town officials, was whipping winds that could knock down trees and power lines and leading to a surge in power outages.

“Downpours are possible by the [Friday] evening commute,” said meteorologist Scot Haney. “At the same time, the wind will intensify out of the south transporting muggy, tropical air into the state. [Friday night], the wind could gust to near 50 mph leading to a concern for isolated power outages.”

A wind advisory was issued from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Eversource said it has been on standby to work on any outages. It sent a statement to Channel 3.

“This storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain and high winds and we’re taking steps to ensure that equipment is ready and crews are positioned where needed,” the company said.

Officials encouraged residents to avoid driving in storm conditions and to have a plan in place to stay somewhere else in case their homes are compromised.

The highest winds are expected over southeastern portions of Connecticut.

