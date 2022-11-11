Restaurants, businesses honor veterans with meals and deals

(WFSB) - Restaurants and other businesses stepped up to honor veterans on Veterans Day with special deals just for them.

In many cases, a military ID is required to be shown.

Applebee’s

Complimentary meals available at locations in Plainville, Mansfield, Torrington, Groton, and Danbury

Chick-fil-A

Free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich at its Southington location

Cracker Barrell

Free slide of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake

I-Hop

Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage

Red Robin

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger, which comes with bottomless steak fries

Rosa Mexicano

Complimentary meal, including tableside guacamole, signature nachos, and churros at the West Hartford location.

