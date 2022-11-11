Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Restaurants, businesses honor veterans with meals and deals

Honoring all who served.
Honoring all who served.(WSMV)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Restaurants and other businesses stepped up to honor veterans on Veterans Day with special deals just for them.

In many cases, a military ID is required to be shown.

Applebee’s

Complimentary meals available at locations in Plainville, Mansfield, Torrington, Groton, and Danbury

Chick-fil-A

Free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich at its Southington location

Cracker Barrell

Free slide of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake

I-Hop

Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage

Red Robin

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger, which comes with bottomless steak fries

Rosa Mexicano

Complimentary meal, including tableside guacamole, signature nachos, and churros at the West Hartford location.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Scot Haney has the latest on Tropical Storm Nicole.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for heavy rain & a gusty wind from the remnants of Nicole
weather headlines - WFSB
FORECAST: Alert mode for strong winds and heavy rain
Tolland fire map
Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland