Restaurants, businesses honor veterans with meals and deals
(WFSB) - Restaurants and other businesses stepped up to honor veterans on Veterans Day with special deals just for them.
In many cases, a military ID is required to be shown.
Applebee’s
Complimentary meals available at locations in Plainville, Mansfield, Torrington, Groton, and Danbury
Chick-fil-A
Free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich at its Southington location
Cracker Barrell
Free slide of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake
I-Hop
Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations
Outback Steakhouse
Free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage
Red Robin
Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger, which comes with bottomless steak fries
Rosa Mexicano
Complimentary meal, including tableside guacamole, signature nachos, and churros at the West Hartford location.
